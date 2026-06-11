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Ash-Sháms
9
91:9
قد افلح من زكاها ٩
قَدْ أَفْلَحَ مَن زَكَّىٰهَا ٩
قَدۡ
أَفۡلَحَ
مَن
زَكَّىٰهَا
٩
¡Será bienaventurado quien purifique su alma [apartándola de los pecados],
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العربية
Al-Tafsir al-Wasit (Tantawi)
وقوله - سبحانه - : ( قَدْ أَفْلَحَ مَن زَكَّاهَا . وَقَدْ خَابَ مَن دَسَّاهَا ) يصح أن يكون جوابا للقسم . والفلاح : الظفر بالمطلوب .والتزكية : التزود من الخير والطاعة ، والحرص على تطهير النفس من كل سوء .
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran