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91:2
والقمر اذا تلاها ٢
وَٱلْقَمَرِ إِذَا تَلَىٰهَا ٢
وَٱلۡقَمَرِ
إِذَا
تَلَىٰهَا
٢
por la Luna cuando lo refleja,
Tafsires
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
91:2
والقمر اذا تلاها ٢
وَٱلْقَمَرِ إِذَا تَلَىٰهَا ٢
وَٱلۡقَمَرِ
إِذَا
تَلَىٰهَا
٢
por la Luna cuando lo refleja,
Tafsires
Lecciones
Reflexiones.