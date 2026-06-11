Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ash-Sháms
14
91:14
فكذبوه فعقروها فدمدم عليهم ربهم بذنبهم فسواها ١٤
فَكَذَّبُوهُ فَعَقَرُوهَا فَدَمْدَمَ عَلَيْهِمْ رَبُّهُم بِذَنۢبِهِمْ فَسَوَّىٰهَا ١٤
فَكَذَّبُوهُ
فَعَقَرُوهَا
فَدَمۡدَمَ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
رَبُّهُم
بِذَنۢبِهِمۡ
فَسَوَّىٰهَا
١٤
Pero desmintieron al Mensajero y mataron a la camella. Entonces, su Señor los destruyó a todos, por lo que cometieron, con un castigo arrasador,
Tafsires
Capas
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Rebar Kurdish Tafsir
[
فَكَذَّبُوهُ فَعَقَرُوهَا
] ئهوان پێغهمبهری خوایان بهدرۆ زانی و حوشترهكهیان سهربڕی [
فَدَمْدَمَ عَلَيْهِمْ رَبُّهُمْ بِذَنْبِهِمْ
] خوای گهوره غهزهبی لێ گرتن و سزای بۆ ناردن و لهناوی بردن بههۆی تاوانی خۆیانهوه [
فَسَوَّاهَا (١٤)
] بهشێوهیهك سزای دان كه ههموویانی گرتهوهو زهویهكهی تهخت كرد لێیان، واته: سزایهكی وای دان كه خستیانییه ژێر خۆڵهوه.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran