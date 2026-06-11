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Ash-Sháms
10
91:10
وقد خاب من دساها ١٠
وَقَدْ خَابَ مَن دَسَّىٰهَا ١٠
وَقَدۡ
خَابَ
مَن
دَسَّىٰهَا
١٠
pero será un desventurado quien la abandone a sus pasiones!
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid no está disponible para el verso actual.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran