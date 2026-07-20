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As-Sáyda
3
32:3
ام يقولون افتراه بل هو الحق من ربك لتنذر قوما ما اتاهم من نذير من قبلك لعلهم يهتدون ٣
أَمْ يَقُولُونَ ٱفْتَرَىٰهُ ۚ بَلْ هُوَ ٱلْحَقُّ مِن رَّبِّكَ لِتُنذِرَ قَوْمًۭا مَّآ أَتَىٰهُم مِّن نَّذِيرٍۢ مِّن قَبْلِكَ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَهْتَدُونَ ٣
أَمۡ
يَقُولُونَ
ٱفۡتَرَىٰهُۚ
بَلۡ
هُوَ
ٱلۡحَقُّ
مِن
رَّبِّكَ
لِتُنذِرَ
قَوۡمٗا
مَّآ
أَتَىٰهُم
مِّن
نَّذِيرٖ
مِّن
قَبۡلِكَ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَهۡتَدُونَ
٣
Sin embargo, dicen [los que rechazan el Mensaje]: “Él[1] lo ha inventado”. Pero el Corán es la verdad que procede de tu Señor, para que adviertas a un pueblo al que no se le ha presentado advertidor alguno antes de ti, y así se encaminen.
1
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Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Hana Alasry
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hace 7 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 32:1-3
Publicado en
Muslim American Society
I'm immediately remind of the first two verses of surat Baqara. Both chapters begin with the opening letters 'alif, lam, meem' and both chapters clarify the nature of certainy the Quran holds. Interestingly though, while surat baqara's next verse will emphasize the actions of the believers, the next verse of surat Sajda focuses on the disbelievers. Another difference to note is that in surat baqara, Allah is referring to the Quran as a Book, whil...
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