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As-Sáyda
19
32:19
اما الذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات فلهم جنات الماوى نزلا بما كانوا يعملون ١٩
أَمَّا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَعَمِلُوا۟ ٱلصَّـٰلِحَـٰتِ فَلَهُمْ جَنَّـٰتُ ٱلْمَأْوَىٰ نُزُلًۢا بِمَا كَانُوا۟ يَعْمَلُونَ ١٩
أَمَّا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
فَلَهُمۡ
جَنَّٰتُ
ٱلۡمَأۡوَىٰ
نُزُلَۢا
بِمَا
كَانُواْ
يَعۡمَلُونَ
١٩
Quienes crean y obren rectamente obtendrán los jardines del Paraíso como morada en recompensa por sus obras.
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Referencias
Aleya 52:19, 32:19, 32:17, 43:72
The moment that a blessed servant of Allah walks through the gate of Paradise, it will be a complete surprise to him.
Allah tells us about some of the rewards in Paradise, but we don't exactly know what are the experiences and feelings we will get when we are there. Allah says:
فَلَا تَعْلَمُ نَفْسٌ مَّآ أُخْفِىَ لَهُم مِّن قُرَّةِ أَعْيُنٍ جَزَآءًۢ بِمَا كَانُوا۟ يَعْمَلُونَ
'No soul can imagine what delights are kept in store for them ...
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