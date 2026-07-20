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As-Sáyda
10
32:10
وقالوا ااذا ضللنا في الارض اانا لفي خلق جديد بل هم بلقاء ربهم كافرون ١٠
وَقَالُوٓا۟ أَءِذَا ضَلَلْنَا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ أَءِنَّا لَفِى خَلْقٍۢ جَدِيدٍۭ ۚ بَلْ هُم بِلِقَآءِ رَبِّهِمْ كَـٰفِرُونَ ١٠
وَقَالُوٓاْ
أَءِذَا
ضَلَلۡنَا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
أَءِنَّا
لَفِي
خَلۡقٖ
جَدِيدِۭۚ
بَلۡ
هُم
بِلِقَآءِ
رَبِّهِمۡ
كَٰفِرُونَ
١٠
Dicen [quienes niegan la Resurrección]: “¿Acaso después que nos hayamos convertido en polvo, podremos ser creados nuevamente?” Ellos no creen que vayan a comparecer ante su Señor.
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Amer Abbas
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hace 7 años
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Aleya 32:10-14
Publicado en
Muslim American Society
It may be really hard to live through life (dunya) as a stranger withstanding mockery and challenged in your faith - but with unwavering faith, and if you take away the time dimension, which Allah - exalted is he - transcends as it's clear in the quranic scenery and in the referenced ayats, then you will find that those who are mocking you are crying in humility asking for another chance before their judgment and are being punished severely afte...
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