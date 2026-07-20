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As-Sáffat
36
37:36
ويقولون اينا لتاركو الهتنا لشاعر مجنون ٣٦
وَيَقُولُونَ أَئِنَّا لَتَارِكُوٓا۟ ءَالِهَتِنَا لِشَاعِرٍۢ مَّجْنُونٍۭ ٣٦
وَيَقُولُونَ
أَئِنَّا
لَتَارِكُوٓاْ
ءَالِهَتِنَا
لِشَاعِرٖ
مَّجۡنُونِۭ
٣٦
diciendo: “¿Acaso vamos a dejar a nuestros ídolos por las palabras de un poeta loco[1]?”
1
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Aleya 37:36-37
SubhanaAllah, the Prophet PBUH virtue is such that all the Prophets prophesized his coming to their people, and had he not come, their prophecies would have been unfulfilled, and thus his coming proves the validity of the previous Prophets (peace be upon them all)
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