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As-Sáffat
24
37:24
وقفوهم انهم مسيولون ٢٤
وَقِفُوهُمْ ۖ إِنَّهُم مَّسْـُٔولُونَ ٢٤
وَقِفُوهُمۡۖ
إِنَّهُم
مَّسۡـُٔولُونَ
٢٤
pero deténganlos [antes de arrojarlos] porque serán interrogados.
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Tulayhah Tafsir Translations
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Aleya 37:24
In his epic book of history, ibn Kathir included the following report:
[قال مقاتل بن حيان رحمه الله : صليت وراء عمر بن عبد العزيز فقرأ : {وقفوهم إنهم مسئولون} فجعل يكررها وما يستطيع أن يتجاوزها . ]
Muqatil ibn Hayyan said:
I prayed behind 'Umar ibn 'Abd al-'Aziz and he recited
[وَقِفُوهُمْ ۖ إِنَّهُم مَّسْئُولُونَ]
"Stop them. They will certainly be questioned." [al-Saffat ayah 24]
and he kept repeating it, unable to move beyond it.
[al-Bi...
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