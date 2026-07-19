Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ar-Rúm
58
30:58
ولقد ضربنا للناس في هاذا القران من كل مثل ولين جيتهم باية ليقولن الذين كفروا ان انتم الا مبطلون ٥٨
وَلَقَدْ ضَرَبْنَا لِلنَّاسِ فِى هَـٰذَا ٱلْقُرْءَانِ مِن كُلِّ مَثَلٍۢ ۚ وَلَئِن جِئْتَهُم بِـَٔايَةٍۢ لَّيَقُولَنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوٓا۟ إِنْ أَنتُمْ إِلَّا مُبْطِلُونَ ٥٨
وَلَقَدۡ
ضَرَبۡنَا
لِلنَّاسِ
فِي
هَٰذَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانِ
مِن
كُلِّ
مَثَلٖۚ
وَلَئِن
جِئۡتَهُم
بِـَٔايَةٖ
لَّيَقُولَنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُوٓاْ
إِنۡ
أَنتُمۡ
إِلَّا
مُبۡطِلُونَ
٥٨
He citado en este Corán todo tipo de ejemplos. Pero aún si te hubieras presentado ante ellos con un milagro, hubieran dicho: “Solo son unos farsantes”.
Tafsires
Capas
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Reflexionar
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
Seguir
hace 4 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 30:58
Bismillahi Rahmani Raheem
I'm always in awe of how relevant and powerful the Quran is after all these years!Subhannalah it truly is proof of the magnificence of our creator. In it you'll find answers to questions you have,solutions to problems you've faced and stories that you can relate with. In the different stories of the prophets is a ton of wisdom that can be applied to our current lives. Subhanallah! Alhamdullilahi! Allahu Akbar..I can't h...
Ver más
3
2
Explora la comunidad de reflexión
Aleya anterior
Aleya siguiente