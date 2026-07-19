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Ar-Rúm
57
30:57
فيوميذ لا ينفع الذين ظلموا معذرتهم ولا هم يستعتبون ٥٧
فَيَوْمَئِذٍۢ لَّا يَنفَعُ ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا۟ مَعْذِرَتُهُمْ وَلَا هُمْ يُسْتَعْتَبُونَ ٥٧
فَيَوۡمَئِذٖ
لَّا
يَنفَعُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْ
مَعۡذِرَتُهُمۡ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يُسۡتَعۡتَبُونَ
٥٧
Ese día, ninguna excusa servirá a los injustos y no se les dará ninguna posibilidad [de volver a la vida mundanal].
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Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Abdelrahman Badawy
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hace 44 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 40:52, 39:75, 30:57
Just imagine the looks on the faces of evil oppressors when they see their victims on the Day of Judgment, wearing crowns and gems, surrounded by Angels, being treated like royalty.
Meanwhile the oppressor will be drowning in his own sweat, unable to stop shaking out of fear of his day in God's court.
In the future you won't have to imagine it.
You will see this scene with your own two eyes.
Justice is beautiful.
Justice will be establishe...
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