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Ar-Rúm
55
30:55
ويوم تقوم الساعة يقسم المجرمون ما لبثوا غير ساعة كذالك كانوا يوفكون ٥٥
وَيَوْمَ تَقُومُ ٱلسَّاعَةُ يُقْسِمُ ٱلْمُجْرِمُونَ مَا لَبِثُوا۟ غَيْرَ سَاعَةٍۢ ۚ كَذَٰلِكَ كَانُوا۟ يُؤْفَكُونَ ٥٥
وَيَوۡمَ
تَقُومُ
ٱلسَّاعَةُ
يُقۡسِمُ
ٱلۡمُجۡرِمُونَ
مَا
لَبِثُواْ
غَيۡرَ
سَاعَةٖۚ
كَذَٰلِكَ
كَانُواْ
يُؤۡفَكُونَ
٥٥
El día que llegue la Hora [del Día del Juicio], los pecadores jurarán haber permanecido en la vida mundanal tan solo una hora. Así solían engañarse.
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Mohannad Hakeem
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hace 4 años
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Referencias
Aleya 23:112-114, 30:55
Allah asks them the question in terms of YEARS: How many years did you spend on earth?
They will answer in DAYS: This is how short life will look like: 'A day or a part of a day!
In another Ayah: The criminals will reflect on their stay in the dunia in hours!!
SubhanaAllah, life is short! a year (2022) has gone!
Let's reflect on our short stay and pack our bags and be ready to leave
More on this in our
#QuranWeeklyDose
session:
https://www.y...
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