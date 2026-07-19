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Ar-Rúm
51
30:51
ولين ارسلنا ريحا فراوه مصفرا لظلوا من بعده يكفرون ٥١
وَلَئِنْ أَرْسَلْنَا رِيحًۭا فَرَأَوْهُ مُصْفَرًّۭا لَّظَلُّوا۟ مِنۢ بَعْدِهِۦ يَكْفُرُونَ ٥١
وَلَئِنۡ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
رِيحٗا
فَرَأَوۡهُ
مُصۡفَرّٗا
لَّظَلُّواْ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِۦ
يَكۡفُرُونَ
٥١
Pero si [en su lugar] les hubiera enviado un viento que secara sus sembrados, se volverían ingratos como incrédulos.
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Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
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Aleya 30:51
Bismillah
I pause and look at the world around me. I see the gentle wind swaying the trees, carrying clouds that will soon quench the thirsty earth. Life feels easy, blessings obvious. In these moments, my heart feels light, grateful, almost certain that all is as it should be. But then, I remember the verse: “And if We were to send a wind, and they saw their crops turn yellow, they would fall into disbelief.”
It strikes me how fragile the hum...
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