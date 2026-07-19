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40
30:40
الله الذي خلقكم ثم رزقكم ثم يميتكم ثم يحييكم هل من شركايكم من يفعل من ذالكم من شيء سبحانه وتعالى عما يشركون ٤٠
ٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَكُمْ ثُمَّ رَزَقَكُمْ ثُمَّ يُمِيتُكُمْ ثُمَّ يُحْيِيكُمْ ۖ هَلْ مِن شُرَكَآئِكُم مَّن يَفْعَلُ مِن ذَٰلِكُم مِّن شَىْءٍۢ ۚ سُبْحَـٰنَهُۥ وَتَعَـٰلَىٰ عَمَّا يُشْرِكُونَ ٤٠
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
رَزَقَكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
يُمِيتُكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
يُحۡيِيكُمۡۖ
هَلۡ
مِن
شُرَكَآئِكُم
مَّن
يَفۡعَلُ
مِن
ذَٰلِكُم
مِّن
شَيۡءٖۚ
سُبۡحَٰنَهُۥ
وَتَعَٰلَىٰ
عَمَّا
يُشۡرِكُونَ
٤٠
Dios es Quien los crea, los sustenta, los hace morir y luego los resucita. ¿Acaso hay alguno de los ídolos que asocian [a Dios] que pueda hacer algo de eso? ¡Glorificado sea Dios! Dios está por encima de lo que Le asocian.
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slave of Allah
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Referencias
Aleya 30:40
Allah summarized your life in one ayah.
It is Allah Who created you, then gives you provisions, then will cause you to die, and then will bring you back to life.
1. He created you
2. He will feed you
3. He will take your soul
4. He will resurrect you
If everything is from Him and all matters return to Him, it's time to memorize this ayah and make this verse your mindset for the rest of your entire life:
Say, 'Surely my prayer, my sacrifice, m...
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