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Ar-Rúm
39
30:39
وما اتيتم من ربا ليربو في اموال الناس فلا يربو عند الله وما اتيتم من زكاة تريدون وجه الله فاولايك هم المضعفون ٣٩
وَمَآ ءَاتَيْتُم مِّن رِّبًۭا لِّيَرْبُوَا۟ فِىٓ أَمْوَٰلِ ٱلنَّاسِ فَلَا يَرْبُوا۟ عِندَ ٱللَّهِ ۖ وَمَآ ءَاتَيْتُم مِّن زَكَوٰةٍۢ تُرِيدُونَ وَجْهَ ٱللَّهِ فَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ هُمُ ٱلْمُضْعِفُونَ ٣٩
وَمَآ
ءَاتَيۡتُم
مِّن
رِّبٗا
لِّيَرۡبُوَاْ
فِيٓ
أَمۡوَٰلِ
ٱلنَّاسِ
فَلَا
يَرۡبُواْ
عِندَ
ٱللَّهِۖ
وَمَآ
ءَاتَيۡتُم
مِّن
زَكَوٰةٖ
تُرِيدُونَ
وَجۡهَ
ٱللَّهِ
فَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
هُمُ
ٱلۡمُضۡعِفُونَ
٣٩
Todo lo que presten con algún interés[1], esperando beneficiarse de los bienes ajenos, no tendrá recompensa de Dios. En cambio, aquellos que den en caridad anhelando el rostro de Dios, serán quienes tengan multiplicada la recompensa.
1
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Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Samer Abbas
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hace 6 años
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Aleya 30:39
Allah swt repeatedly tells us in many ayat in the Quran to look around us for his signs, so I always felt that nature and its ways can only guide us to Allah. I felt that the so called 'laws of nature' can only validate Allah’s oneness and His wisdom.
One natural phenomenon is osmosis, which is the movement a substance from areas of high concentration to areas low concentration. The opposite process is called reverse osmosis and cannot occur nat...
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