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23
30:23
ومن اياته منامكم بالليل والنهار وابتغاوكم من فضله ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يسمعون ٢٣
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦ مَنَامُكُم بِٱلَّيْلِ وَٱلنَّهَارِ وَٱبْتِغَآؤُكُم مِّن فَضْلِهِۦٓ ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّقَوْمٍۢ يَسْمَعُونَ ٢٣
وَمِنۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
مَنَامُكُم
بِٱلَّيۡلِ
وَٱلنَّهَارِ
وَٱبۡتِغَآؤُكُم
مِّن
فَضۡلِهِۦٓۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
يَسۡمَعُونَ
٢٣
Entre Sus signos está [haber creado] la noche para que descansen y el día para que procuren Su favor[1]. En esto hay signos para un pueblo que escucha.
1
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Wahida Aurthy
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hace 2 años
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Referencias
Aleya 30:23, 40:61
We often overlook showing gratitude towards Allah for granting us a sound and healthy sleep at night. Undoubtedly it is one of the greatest niyamahs yet neglected. Allah didn't compel us to pray the whole night. After a long tiring day of workloads, when you lay down and fall asleep quickly, just see how refreshed you become when waking up. Allah restores our energy. Sleep quality is crucial, but a balanced sleep duration is also important for...
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Salihu Abba
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hace 7 semanas
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Referencias
Aleya 30:20-27
When a person plans a house, even after countless revisions, they often discover something they overlooked. Human planning is limited.
But in these verses, Allah draws our attention to a Grand Design in which nothing has been forgotten. From our creation from dust to the alternation of night and day, from the diversity of humanity to the gift of a spouse, every detail has been thoughtfully placed
He created for you a spouse so you could taste t...
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