Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ar-Rúm
21
30:21
ومن اياته ان خلق لكم من انفسكم ازواجا لتسكنوا اليها وجعل بينكم مودة ورحمة ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يتفكرون ٢١
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦٓ أَنْ خَلَقَ لَكُم مِّنْ أَنفُسِكُمْ أَزْوَٰجًۭا لِّتَسْكُنُوٓا۟ إِلَيْهَا وَجَعَلَ بَيْنَكُم مَّوَدَّةًۭ وَرَحْمَةً ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّقَوْمٍۢ يَتَفَكَّرُونَ ٢١
وَمِنۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦٓ
أَنۡ
خَلَقَ
لَكُم
مِّنۡ
أَنفُسِكُمۡ
أَزۡوَٰجٗا
لِّتَسۡكُنُوٓاْ
إِلَيۡهَا
وَجَعَلَ
بَيۡنَكُم
مَّوَدَّةٗ
وَرَحۡمَةًۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
يَتَفَكَّرُونَ
٢١
Entre Sus signos está haber creado cónyuges de entre ustedes para que encuentren sosiego, y dispuso entre ustedes amor y misericordia. En ello hay signos para quienes reflexionan.
Tafsires
Capas
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Reflexionar
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Suleiman Hani
Seguir
hace 20 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 30:21
Tranquility Is Built, Not Assumed
Allah describes marriage with words deeper than attraction: tranquility and mercy, which means a home is not secured by chemistry alone, but by character and repair. If you want sakinah, build it through gentle speech, loyalty, apology, and forgiveness, because mercy is not weakness, it is the strength that keeps love from becoming a battlefield.
Learn more about this
#QuranicLeadership
quality here:
https://yo...
Ver más
33
1
Tahira Fatima
Seguir
hace 27 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 30:21
Today, I joined a learning plan on Quran.com titled “Created in Pairs: Mercy and Forgiveness in Marriage.”
https://quran.com/ur/learning-plans/created-in-pairs
On Day 1 (The Sacred Foundation of Marriage), a question paused me:
“What might change if you approached every challenge as an opportunity to earn His pleasure together?”
It wasn’t just a reflection question—it was a moment of pause.
A pause that brought me to Surah Ar-Rum, ayah 21, and ...
Ver más
15
3
Temur Khujametov
Seguir
hace 48 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 30:21
This ayah provides profound insight, and one of my elders explained it to me in a meaningful way. When two people get married, they often start with strong love for one another. However, we know that love can fade over time. What remains is mercy (rahim). My uncle emphasized that it’s crucial to focus on a person’s foundational qualities for a successful marriage, rather than just their physical beauty, as that will inevitably change.
11
2
Razia Zahra
Seguir
el año pasado
·
Referencias
Aleya 30:21
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
My eldest son who is twelve, was talking about the genocide in Gaza. He seemed very upset at those responsible for the loss of innocent lives. Rather, like a lot of us he felt despondent. So, I said to him not to lose hope and I advised him where I felt change begins first and foremost and I remembered the following Hadith:
Jabir reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessi...
Ver más
17
2
Kaynat Sarwar
Seguir
hace 5 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 30:21, 96:1
The purpose of marriage in the quran is written as 'litaskunu ilayha', so you can find peace in each other.
The time when the prophet SAW recieved the first revelation in cave Hira, he was extremely overwhelmed and scared, his heart was pounding, and he was fearful for himself. The experience was too much.
He came home to khadija RA and told her to cover him up, and he expressed his fears to her.
Her response to him, is a literal manifestation...
Ver más
7
1
Salihu Abba
Seguir
hace 7 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 30:20-27
When a person plans a house, even after countless revisions, they often discover something they overlooked. Human planning is limited.
But in these verses, Allah draws our attention to a Grand Design in which nothing has been forgotten. From our creation from dust to the alternation of night and day, from the diversity of humanity to the gift of a spouse, every detail has been thoughtfully placed
He created for you a spouse so you could taste t...
Ver más
8
2
Explora la comunidad de reflexión
Aleya anterior
Aleya siguiente