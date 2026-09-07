وَأَنَّ إِلَىٰ رَبِّكَ الْمُنتَهَىٰ (and that to your Lord is the end [ of every one ],... 53:42) This means that ultimately everyone will return to Allah on the Day of Resurrection, and give an account of his actions.
Some of the commentators interpret that this statement purports to say that the access of human thought and imagination ends with Allah. The reality of His Being and attributes cannot be discovered by human imagination, because they are beyond conceptualization. Thus we are clearly prohibited from deliberating (See Ma’ ariful Qur’ an, Vol.2/pp 277-280 [ Tr.]) in His Being and His Attributes. There are narrations that tell us to ponder over the manifestation of His Attributes and bounties, and not to conceptualize His Being and His Attributes or Qualities, the reality of which should be left to the Divine Knowledge only.