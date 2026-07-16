Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
27:55
اينكم لتاتون الرجال شهوة من دون النساء بل انتم قوم تجهلون ٥٥
أَئِنَّكُمْ لَتَأْتُونَ ٱلرِّجَالَ شَهْوَةًۭ مِّن دُونِ ٱلنِّسَآءِ ۚ بَلْ أَنتُمْ قَوْمٌۭ تَجْهَلُونَ ٥٥

٥٥

¿Satisfacen sus deseos sexuales con hombres en lugar de satisfacerlos con una mujer? Son un pueblo ignorante[1]. 1
Tafsires
Lecciones
Reflexiones.