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An-Náml
39
27:39
قال عفريت من الجن انا اتيك به قبل ان تقوم من مقامك واني عليه لقوي امين ٣٩
قَالَ عِفْرِيتٌۭ مِّنَ ٱلْجِنِّ أَنَا۠ ءَاتِيكَ بِهِۦ قَبْلَ أَن تَقُومَ مِن مَّقَامِكَ ۖ وَإِنِّى عَلَيْهِ لَقَوِىٌّ أَمِينٌۭ ٣٩
قَالَ
عِفۡرِيتٞ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡجِنِّ
أَنَا۠
ءَاتِيكَ
بِهِۦ
قَبۡلَ
أَن
تَقُومَ
مِن
مَّقَامِكَۖ
وَإِنِّي
عَلَيۡهِ
لَقَوِيٌّ
أَمِينٞ
٣٩
Uno de los yinn poderosos dijo: “Yo te lo traeré antes de que te levantes de tu trono. Yo puedo hacerlo y soy digno de tu confianza”.
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DrHaleema Anwar
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hace 5 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 27:39, 28:26
Strong and trustworthy
Whenever I have been assigned a task, I should live up to these qualities. One being strength, it can be the strength of mind, problem-solving or physical strength. Along with that I should be honest and trusted. These both go hand in hand and this can be seen in any walk of life.
For example,
If I have to do a business and I hire a staff that is strong, that will be of no good. If they are only trustworthy, then the work...
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Salihu Abba
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hace 26 semanas
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Referencias
Aleya 27:38-40, 2:269, 27:19, 31:12
Wisdom (ḥikmah) is a lofty bestowal from God, and the Qur’an is deliberate in singling out Luqmān for it. In Sūrah Luqmān, wisdom is immediately tied to gratitude, revealing that ḥikmah is the inner light that enables a person to recognize, appreciate, and properly use God’s blessings. Without wisdom, blessings may be possessed yet remain spiritually wasted.
This truth is echoed in the life of Prophet Sulaymān. In Sūrah al-Naml, upon hearing the...
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A Siddiqui
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hace 5 años
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Referencias
Aleya 27:38-40
'But the one who had knowledge of the Scripture...'
These ayat remind me that knowledge of the Scripture is empowering.
The one without the knowledge of the Scripture boasts of his power: ''I can bring it to you before you rise from this council of yours. And I am quite strong and trustworthy for this ˹task˺.'' What he promises is quite impressive. However, the one with knowledge of the Scripture simply says: 'I can bring it to you in the bli...
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