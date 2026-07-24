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Traducción
27:13
فلما جاءتهم اياتنا مبصرة قالوا هاذا سحر مبين ١٣
فَلَمَّا جَآءَتْهُمْ ءَايَـٰتُنَا مُبْصِرَةًۭ قَالُوا۟ هَـٰذَا سِحْرٌۭ مُّبِينٌۭ ١٣
فَلَمَّا
جَآءَتۡهُمۡ
ءَايَٰتُنَا
مُبۡصِرَةٗ
قَالُواْ
هَٰذَا
سِحۡرٞ
مُّبِينٞ
١٣
Pero cuando Mis Signos fueron visibles ante ellos, exclamaron: “Esto es un hechizo evidente”.
Tafsires
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Reflexiones.
27:13
فلما جاءتهم اياتنا مبصرة قالوا هاذا سحر مبين ١٣
فَلَمَّا جَآءَتْهُمْ ءَايَـٰتُنَا مُبْصِرَةًۭ قَالُوا۟ هَـٰذَا سِحْرٌۭ مُّبِينٌۭ ١٣
فَلَمَّا
جَآءَتۡهُمۡ
ءَايَٰتُنَا
مُبۡصِرَةٗ
قَالُواْ
هَٰذَا
سِحۡرٞ
مُّبِينٞ
١٣
Pero cuando Mis Signos fueron visibles ante ellos, exclamaron: “Esto es un hechizo evidente”.
Tafsires
Lecciones
Reflexiones.