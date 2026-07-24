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27:13
فلما جاءتهم اياتنا مبصرة قالوا هاذا سحر مبين ١٣
فَلَمَّا جَآءَتْهُمْ ءَايَـٰتُنَا مُبْصِرَةًۭ قَالُوا۟ هَـٰذَا سِحْرٌۭ مُّبِينٌۭ ١٣

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Pero cuando Mis Signos fueron visibles ante ellos, exclamaron: “Esto es un hechizo evidente”.
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