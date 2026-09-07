Commentary
Surah Al-Qasas is the very last among the Makki Surahs. It was revealed between Makkah and Juhfah (Rabigh) during the migration. It is mentioned in some narrations that during the journey from Makkah to Madinah when the Holy Prophet ﷺ reached near Juhfah or Rabigh, Jibra'il (علیہ السلام) came to him and enquired whether he was feeling home sick, as he was leaving the place where he was born and spent all his life. To this the Holy Prophet ﷺ replied in the affirmative. Then Jibra'il (علیہ السلام) recited this Surah and gave him the good tiding that ultimately Makkah will fall to him and come under his control. The related verse is as follows:
إِنَّ الَّذِي فَرَضَ عَلَيْكَ الْقُرْآنَ لَرَادُّكَ إِلَىٰ مَعَادٍ
Surely the one who has enjoined the Qura'n upon you will surely bring you back to the place of return - 28:85
Surah Al-Qasas begins with the story of Sayyidna Musa first briefly then in detail. Firs- half of the Surah contains Sayyidna Musa's (علیہ السلام) episodes with the Pharaoh, and towards the end of the Surah his episode with Qarun is related.
The story of Sayyidna Musa (علیہ السلام) is related extensively in the Qur’ an, at places briefly while at others in detail. In Surah Al-Kahf (Cave) that part of the story is related in which he encountered Al-Al-khadir (علیہ السلام) . Then, in Surah Taha other parts of the story are related in some detail, while some details are related in Surah An-Naml. Now, in Surah Al-Qasas they are being reiterated. In Surah Taha where Allah Ta` ala has said about Musa (علیہ السلام) فَتَنَّاكَ فُتُونًا (And We tested you with a great ordeal - 20:40). Imam Nasa'i and some other commentators have penned down the entire story at that point. The writer has followed suit, and by quoting Ibn Kathir has written the whole story under Surah Taha. All the relevant parts of the story, it's related important issues, and rulings have been discussed in detail under Surahs al-Kahf and Taha. For any reference of an issue or ruling it would be apt to look up there. Now in this Surah commentary will be restricted to brief explanation of the wordings of these verses.