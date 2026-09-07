مُّهْطِعِينَ إِلَى الدَّاعِ (rushing quickly towards the caller....54:8). The word muhti` in literally denotes walking quickly with one's head raised above. This, together with the two preceding verses, gives a graphic picture of the Day of Gathering or Reckoning. The people will hasten hurriedly in the direction of the voice of the Caller towards the mahshar (area of Reckoning). The words: "With their eyes humbled, "in preceding verse (7) are in no conflict with the present verse, because there will be many different occasions in mahshar. On some of these occasions, the eyes of all the people will be cast down.