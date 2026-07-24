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Traducción
68:29
قالوا سبحان ربنا انا كنا ظالمين ٢٩
قَالُوا۟ سُبْحَـٰنَ رَبِّنَآ إِنَّا كُنَّا ظَـٰلِمِينَ ٢٩
قَالُواْ
سُبۡحَٰنَ
رَبِّنَآ
إِنَّا
كُنَّا
ظَٰلِمِينَ
٢٩
Dijeron: “Glorificado sea nuestro Señor, fuimos injustos”.
Tafsires
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
68:29
قالوا سبحان ربنا انا كنا ظالمين ٢٩
قَالُوا۟ سُبْحَـٰنَ رَبِّنَآ إِنَّا كُنَّا ظَـٰلِمِينَ ٢٩
قَالُواْ
سُبۡحَٰنَ
رَبِّنَآ
إِنَّا
كُنَّا
ظَٰلِمِينَ
٢٩
Dijeron: “Glorificado sea nuestro Señor, fuimos injustos”.
Tafsires
Lecciones
Reflexiones.