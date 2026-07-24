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68:29
قالوا سبحان ربنا انا كنا ظالمين ٢٩
قَالُوا۟ سُبْحَـٰنَ رَبِّنَآ إِنَّا كُنَّا ظَـٰلِمِينَ ٢٩

٢٩

Dijeron: “Glorificado sea nuestro Señor, fuimos injustos”.
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