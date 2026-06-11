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Al-Láyl
7
92:7
فسنيسره لليسرى ٧
فَسَنُيَسِّرُهُۥ لِلْيُسْرَىٰ ٧
فَسَنُيَسِّرُهُۥ
لِلۡيُسۡرَىٰ
٧
le facilitaré el camino del bien.
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العربية
Tafseer Al-Baghawi
"فسنيسره"
، فسنهيئه في الدنيا،
"لليسرى"
، أي للخلة اليسرى، وهي العمل بما يرضاه الله عز وجل.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran