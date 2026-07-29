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Al-Báqara
99
2:99
ولقد انزلنا اليك ايات بينات وما يكفر بها الا الفاسقون ٩٩
وَلَقَدْ أَنزَلْنَآ إِلَيْكَ ءَايَـٰتٍۭ بَيِّنَـٰتٍۢ ۖ وَمَا يَكْفُرُ بِهَآ إِلَّا ٱلْفَـٰسِقُونَ ٩٩
وَلَقَدۡ
أَنزَلۡنَآ
إِلَيۡكَ
ءَايَٰتِۭ
بَيِّنَٰتٖۖ
وَمَا
يَكۡفُرُ
بِهَآ
إِلَّا
ٱلۡفَٰسِقُونَ
٩٩
Y te he revelado [¡Oh, Mujámmad!] signos evidentes, que solo los perversos los niegan.
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Referencias
Aleya 2:99-101
Behind Their Backs
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:99–101) through the Hadith
The ayah describes the scene almost physically.
﴿وَلَمَّا جَاءَهُمْ رَسُولٌ مِّنْ عِندِ اللَّهِ مُصَدِّقٌ لِّمَا مَعَهُمْ نَبَذَ فَرِيقٌ مِّنَ الَّذِينَ أُوتُوا الْكِتَابَ كِتَابَ اللَّهِ وَرَاءَ ظُهُورِهِمْ كَأَنَّهُمْ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ﴾
“And when a Messenger came to them from Allah confirming what was already with them, a group among those who had been given the Scripture cast...
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