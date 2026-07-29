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Al-Báqara
84
2:84
واذ اخذنا ميثاقكم لا تسفكون دماءكم ولا تخرجون انفسكم من دياركم ثم اقررتم وانتم تشهدون ٨٤
وَإِذْ أَخَذْنَا مِيثَـٰقَكُمْ لَا تَسْفِكُونَ دِمَآءَكُمْ وَلَا تُخْرِجُونَ أَنفُسَكُم مِّن دِيَـٰرِكُمْ ثُمَّ أَقْرَرْتُمْ وَأَنتُمْ تَشْهَدُونَ ٨٤
وَإِذۡ
أَخَذۡنَا
مِيثَٰقَكُمۡ
لَا
تَسۡفِكُونَ
دِمَآءَكُمۡ
وَلَا
تُخۡرِجُونَ
أَنفُسَكُم
مِّن
دِيَٰرِكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
أَقۡرَرۡتُمۡ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَشۡهَدُونَ
٨٤
Y [recuerden] cuando celebré un pacto con ustedes: “No derramarán su sangre[1] ni se expulsarán de sus hogares”, lo aceptaron y fueron testigos de ello.
1
Tafsires
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Qiraat
Hadith
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Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
ekaterina myachina
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hace 11 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:83-84
The Weight of Gentle Speech
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:83–84) through the Hadith
In the middle of a covenant about worship, prayer, and charity,
the Qur’an says:
﴿وَقُولُوا لِلنَّاسِ حُسْنًا﴾
“And speak kindly to people.” - (2:83)
The verse appears among commands given to Bani Israil:
to worship Allah alone, honor parents, care for relatives, orphans, and the needy, establish prayer, and give zakah.
Classical tafsir relates these ayahs to that ...
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tareq abed
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hace 8 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:84-86
These verses are a very strong proof That belief requires action. That is because here the Jews were blamed by Allah for following some of the divine laws of their religion pertaining to combat and violating other laws based on their benefit. They obeyed the laws pertaining to freeing captives for ransom but violated the laws pertaining to fighting and expelling other Jews in war. The proof lies in the last verse where Allah called they're appli...
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