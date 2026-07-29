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Al-Báqara
79
2:79
فويل للذين يكتبون الكتاب بايديهم ثم يقولون هاذا من عند الله ليشتروا به ثمنا قليلا فويل لهم مما كتبت ايديهم وويل لهم مما يكسبون ٧٩
فَوَيْلٌۭ لِّلَّذِينَ يَكْتُبُونَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ بِأَيْدِيهِمْ ثُمَّ يَقُولُونَ هَـٰذَا مِنْ عِندِ ٱللَّهِ لِيَشْتَرُوا۟ بِهِۦ ثَمَنًۭا قَلِيلًۭا ۖ فَوَيْلٌۭ لَّهُم مِّمَّا كَتَبَتْ أَيْدِيهِمْ وَوَيْلٌۭ لَّهُم مِّمَّا يَكْسِبُونَ ٧٩
فَوَيۡلٞ
لِّلَّذِينَ
يَكۡتُبُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
بِأَيۡدِيهِمۡ
ثُمَّ
يَقُولُونَ
هَٰذَا
مِنۡ
عِندِ
ٱللَّهِ
لِيَشۡتَرُواْ
بِهِۦ
ثَمَنٗا
قَلِيلٗاۖ
فَوَيۡلٞ
لَّهُم
مِّمَّا
كَتَبَتۡ
أَيۡدِيهِمۡ
وَوَيۡلٞ
لَّهُم
مِّمَّا
يَكۡسِبُونَ
٧٩
¡Ay de aquellos que escriben el Libro con sus manos y luego dicen: “Esto proviene de Dios”, para venderlo a vil precio! ¡Ay de ellos por lo que han escrito sus manos! ¡Ay de ellos por lo que obtuvieron![1]
1
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Hadith
Aa
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Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
tareq abed
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hace 8 años
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Referencias
Aleya 2:79
We sometimes read verses like this about the People of the book changing their text and feel no fear on ourselves as the Quran is preserved so I would never even think of trying to change a verse in the quran nor would I get away with doing so . But it is not limited to changing the verses literally by erasing it and rewriting it the way you want as the People of the Book did. It also applies to those who change the interpreted meanings to suit...
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ekaterina myachina
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hace 11 semanas
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Referencias
Aleya 2:78-79
Inherited Words
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:78–79) through the Hadith
After speaking about those who concealed what they knew,
the Qur’an turns toward another condition of the heart:
﴿وَمِنْهُمْ أُمِّيُّونَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ الْكِتَابَ إِلَّا أَمَانِيَّ وَإِنْ هُمْ إِلَّا يَظُنُّونَ﴾
“And among them are unlearned ones who do not know the Scripture except through assumptions and wishful notions, and they do nothing but speculate.” -2:78.
Classical t...
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