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Al-Báqara
77
2:77
اولا يعلمون ان الله يعلم ما يسرون وما يعلنون ٧٧
أَوَلَا يَعْلَمُونَ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ يَعْلَمُ مَا يُسِرُّونَ وَمَا يُعْلِنُونَ ٧٧
أَوَلَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَعۡلَمُ
مَا
يُسِرُّونَ
وَمَا
يُعۡلِنُونَ
٧٧
¿Es que no saben que Dios conoce lo que ocultan y lo que hacen público?
Tafsires
Capas
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Reflexiones.
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Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Reflexionar
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Naveela Meral
Seguir
el año pasado
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:77
If we mute the music while watching videos in Ramadan, then why not do this in the other months? Allah is always watching.
If we give time to reading the Quran everyday in Ramadan, why not continue this throughout the year? The Qura'n is a guide for life.
If we control our tongue and anger in Ramadan why not do this in other months?
Kindness is always valuable.
If we give more charity in Ramadan, why not be giving throughout the year?
Charity ...
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20
2
A Siddiqui
Seguir
hace 5 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:77, 67:14, 91:9-10
When a thought about something impermissible comes into your mind, do not dwell on it. Imagine it as a car passing by on a road. Let it keep driving. Let it pass through. You can't eliminate the cars altogether, but you are fully capable of letting them pass by. What happens if that car slams its brakes? There will be a traffic jam, maybe even an accident. No benefit will come from allowing that car to stop. Let the cars keep passing through, one...
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56
18
ekaterina myachina
Seguir
hace 11 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:76-77
What Truth Requires
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:76–77) through the Hadith
The verses move between what is said openly and what is spoken in private:
﴿وَإِذَا لَقُوا۟ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ قَالُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا وَإِذَا خَلَا بَعْضُهُمْ إِلَىٰ بَعْضٍ قَالُوٓا۟ أَتُحَدِّثُونَهُم بِمَا فَتَحَ ٱللَّهُ عَلَيْكُمْ لِيُحَآجُّوكُم بِهِۦ عِندَ رَبِّكُمْ﴾ “And when they meet those who believe, they say, ‘We believe.’ But when they are alone with one another, they ...
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