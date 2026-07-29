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Al-Báqara
76
2:76
واذا لقوا الذين امنوا قالوا امنا واذا خلا بعضهم الى بعض قالوا اتحدثونهم بما فتح الله عليكم ليحاجوكم به عند ربكم افلا تعقلون ٧٦
وَإِذَا لَقُوا۟ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ قَالُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا وَإِذَا خَلَا بَعْضُهُمْ إِلَىٰ بَعْضٍۢ قَالُوٓا۟ أَتُحَدِّثُونَهُم بِمَا فَتَحَ ٱللَّهُ عَلَيْكُمْ لِيُحَآجُّوكُم بِهِۦ عِندَ رَبِّكُمْ ۚ أَفَلَا تَعْقِلُونَ ٧٦
وَإِذَا
لَقُواْ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
قَالُوٓاْ
ءَامَنَّا
وَإِذَا
خَلَا
بَعۡضُهُمۡ
إِلَىٰ
بَعۡضٖ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَتُحَدِّثُونَهُم
بِمَا
فَتَحَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
لِيُحَآجُّوكُم
بِهِۦ
عِندَ
رَبِّكُمۡۚ
أَفَلَا
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٧٦
Y cuando se encuentran con los creyentes dicen: “¡Somos creyentes!” Pero cuando están entre ellos se dicen unos a otros: “¿Acaso van a contarles lo que Dios nos ha revelado para que puedan argumentar con ello contra nosotros ante nuestro Señor?” ¿Es que no razonan?
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hace 11 semanas
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Referencias
Aleya 2:76-77
What Truth Requires
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:76–77) through the Hadith
The verses move between what is said openly and what is spoken in private:
﴿وَإِذَا لَقُوا۟ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ قَالُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا وَإِذَا خَلَا بَعْضُهُمْ إِلَىٰ بَعْضٍ قَالُوٓا۟ أَتُحَدِّثُونَهُم بِمَا فَتَحَ ٱللَّهُ عَلَيْكُمْ لِيُحَآجُّوكُم بِهِۦ عِندَ رَبِّكُمْ﴾ “And when they meet those who believe, they say, ‘We believe.’ But when they are alone with one another, they ...
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