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Al-Báqara
64
2:64
ثم توليتم من بعد ذالك فلولا فضل الله عليكم ورحمته لكنتم من الخاسرين ٦٤
ثُمَّ تَوَلَّيْتُم مِّنۢ بَعْدِ ذَٰلِكَ ۖ فَلَوْلَا فَضْلُ ٱللَّهِ عَلَيْكُمْ وَرَحْمَتُهُۥ لَكُنتُم مِّنَ ٱلْخَـٰسِرِينَ ٦٤
ثُمَّ
تَوَلَّيۡتُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَۖ
فَلَوۡلَا
فَضۡلُ
ٱللَّهِ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَرَحۡمَتُهُۥ
لَكُنتُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡخَٰسِرِينَ
٦٤
Pero luego volvieron sobre sus pasos, y si no fuera por la gracia y misericordia de Dios sobre ustedes, se contarían entre los perdedores.
Tafsires
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Hadith
Aa
Reflexionar
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Ahmed Amin
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hace 33 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:64, 3:74, 4:83
Bismillah
Most of us born in a muslim household and also those who reverted to Islam, we tend to forget to mention Islam as our greatest favour and blessing.
It has become so obvious that we don't really see how many other billions of people living currently are in disbelief and how many billions died in disbelief and how many other billions or trillions or more than that who will come later on and die as disbelievers.
Do we really show gratit...
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15
0
sabah firdous
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hace 5 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:64
'Had it not been for Allah's grace and mercy'.......I just can't get enough of this.
The sweetness of these words just envelope me with love and serenity.
'Had it not been for Allah's grace and mercy'......I want these words to reverberate in my head all day long
'Had it not been for Allah's grace and mercy'......I want these words etched on my soul
'Had it not been for Allah's grace and mercy'......I would have been a heap of pain and sufferin...
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7
6
Yomna Zahran
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hace 6 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:64
I can feel this ayah talks to me directly. Every time i go back and forth on Allah’s way, i see his mercy as he brings me back. Had it not been for his grace, i would’ve certainly been of the losers who disobey Allah, wrong themselves, lose the connection with their souls and live a life of distance from Allah
3
1
ekaterina myachina
Seguir
hace 11 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:63-64
Held by Mercy
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:63–2:64) through the Hadith
There is something almost overwhelming in the imagery of these verses.
وَإِذْ أَخَذْنَا مِيثَاقَكُمْ وَرَفَعْنَا فَوْقَكُمُ الطُّورَ
“And [recall] when We took your covenant and raised above you the Mount...”— 2:63
The classical tafsir describes this as a moment of immense fear and gravity —
a covenant taken under the shadow of the mountain itself.
And yet, after all of this, ...
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6
3
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
Seguir
hace 2 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:59-73
Ayat 59-73
Ayat 59-73 Allah reminds the Israelites how they were not just ungrateful at the same time extremely disrespectful, and they had the audacity to mock Allah is so many ways, that again in the presence of a Prophet. They ridiculed Allah's orders, tried to humiliate Allah's messenger.
They received the blessings and rejected saying those were not good enough. Yet Allah granted what they wanted through His prophet.
Amidst all these in...
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9
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