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Al-Báqara
56
2:56
ثم بعثناكم من بعد موتكم لعلكم تشكرون ٥٦
ثُمَّ بَعَثْنَـٰكُم مِّنۢ بَعْدِ مَوْتِكُمْ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَشْكُرُونَ ٥٦
ثُمَّ
بَعَثۡنَٰكُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مَوۡتِكُمۡ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَشۡكُرُونَ
٥٦
Luego de la muerte los resucité para que fueran agradecidos.
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Hadith
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Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
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Referencias
Aleya 2:55-56
As Though You See Him
Reading Surah Al-Baqarah (2:55–56) through the Hadith
There are moments when the heart longs for certainty so completely.
that it begins to ask for what can be seen, held, and fully resolved.
Not always because faith is absent,
but because uncertainty can feel difficult to remain inside for long.
وَإِذْ قُلْتُمْ يَـٰمُوسَىٰ لَن نُؤْمِنَ لَكَ حَتَّىٰ نَرَى ٱللَّهَ جَهْرَةً
“And [recall] when you said: ‘O Musa, we will n...
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