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Al-Báqara
50
2:50
واذ فرقنا بكم البحر فانجيناكم واغرقنا ال فرعون وانتم تنظرون ٥٠
وَإِذْ فَرَقْنَا بِكُمُ ٱلْبَحْرَ فَأَنجَيْنَـٰكُمْ وَأَغْرَقْنَآ ءَالَ فِرْعَوْنَ وَأَنتُمْ تَنظُرُونَ ٥٠
وَإِذۡ
فَرَقۡنَا
بِكُمُ
ٱلۡبَحۡرَ
فَأَنجَيۡنَٰكُمۡ
وَأَغۡرَقۡنَآ
ءَالَ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَنظُرُونَ
٥٠
Y [recuerden] cuando dividí el mar y los salvé, ahogando a los seguidores del Faraón delante de sus propios ojos.
Tafsires
Capas
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
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Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Rex River
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hace 2 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:50
This verse gives me motivation that when Allah's help come, it can come by breaking the mountains, splitting the seas, breaching through anything that seems impenetrable. It is just that we should never lose hope in Allah and do not doubt either that if he will help me or not. Allah's help is always near. When Allah's help comes, it will not follow any rules and won't be restricted by any barriers of science. A divine help can come in any form an...
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7
0
Mahjabeen Ahmad
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hace 5 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:50
Allāh is reminding Bani Isra’il of His favours upon them. How He freed them from Firawn and made a way out by parting the sea.
We know Allāh is addressing Bani Isra’il because He explicitly mentions them by name in verse 40
يَـٰبَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ ٱذْكُرُوا۟ نِعْمَتِىَ ٱلَّتِىٓ أَنْعَمْتُ عَلَيْكُمْ وَأَوْفُوا۟ بِعَهْدِىٓ أُوفِ بِعَهْدِكُمْ وَإِيَّـٰىَ فَٱرْهَبُونِ
O children of Israel! Remember My favours upon you. Fulfil your covenant an...
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12
10
Sajid Bhutta
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hace 7 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:50
Publicado en
Muslim Student Organization & Women in Islam CCNY
I wish I could freeze time and go back to the time where Musa was standing in front of the sea with his people behind him.
If I could ask him, how do you think Allah will save you from this situation?
Musa didn't know how Allah was going to save him. Maybe the logical way to think was maybe he and his people will float over the water, or maybe a ship will come and save them. Or maybe like he was carried on a basket as a child Allah, will pro...
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17
1
Eman Fatima
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hace 11 semanas
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Referencias
Aleya 2:47-54
Today I watched the TV series for so long, from morning to Duhr time. I was feeling guilty, but I let the feeling go and was regretting it later that I had wasted my time and it's not going to work for me in akhirah, so....,i opened the Quran, and started reading from where I left [Surah Baqarah: 47]. Allah says, "O Bani Israel, remember My blessings on you," and I felt that Allah was saying this to me, "Eman, remember the blessings of your Lord...
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24
4
ekaterina myachina
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hace 12 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:49-50
A Way Where There Was None
Reading Surah Al-Baqarah (2:49–50) through the Hadith
Waking before dawn for quite moments of tahajjud,
I found myself drawn back to the next ayat from Surah Al-Baqarah.
And unexpectedly, they seemed to meet something already present.
There are moments that remain,
not because they were fully grasped at the time,
but because they were lived through—
moments that carry a certain weight,
even when the details begin...
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11
2
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
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hace 2 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:49-54
Bismillahi Rahmani Raheem
Going though these verses and reflecting on how many times the children of Israel had to be reminded of the favours of God upon them struck something in me. Why would we have these written and so detailed in the Qur'an if not to serve as a reminder and warning for us too. I applied this to my life and thought about all the things that God has done for me that I've forgotten,all the times He saved me,all the times He ga...
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14
4
A Siddiqui
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hace 6 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 69:11-12, 21:87-88, 2:49-50
Human beings can't breathe in water. Human beings also can't survive without water.
Being submerged in water can kill us. And not having water to drink can also kill us.
Allah put us on this earth that is about 75% water. A very small amount of that is drinkable. The majority of it is dangerous for us to drink.
Isn't that interesting?
Also, water has been a test for some of the Prophets:
- Noah (a) was commanded to build a ship in order to...
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30
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Noorr Sahar
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hace 6 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:47-50
Gratitude is such a wide spectrum term and the most important practice that we don't value as it should be.
In surah baqara Allah says,' oh children of Israel,recall my favours that I had done unto you and I gave you superiority over the world'
Bani Israel were chosen of Allah for guidance but they were ungrateful.
I was thinking what made them ungrateful? They saw very clear signs from seeing Fira'un drowning in the sea to Man o salwa & 1...
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9
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