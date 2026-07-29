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Al-Báqara
247
2:247
وقال لهم نبيهم ان الله قد بعث لكم طالوت ملكا قالوا انى يكون له الملك علينا ونحن احق بالملك منه ولم يوت سعة من المال قال ان الله اصطفاه عليكم وزاده بسطة في العلم والجسم والله يوتي ملكه من يشاء والله واسع عليم ٢٤٧
وَقَالَ لَهُمْ نَبِيُّهُمْ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ قَدْ بَعَثَ لَكُمْ طَالُوتَ مَلِكًۭا ۚ قَالُوٓا۟ أَنَّىٰ يَكُونُ لَهُ ٱلْمُلْكُ عَلَيْنَا وَنَحْنُ أَحَقُّ بِٱلْمُلْكِ مِنْهُ وَلَمْ يُؤْتَ سَعَةًۭ مِّنَ ٱلْمَالِ ۚ قَالَ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ ٱصْطَفَىٰهُ عَلَيْكُمْ وَزَادَهُۥ بَسْطَةًۭ فِى ٱلْعِلْمِ وَٱلْجِسْمِ ۖ وَٱللَّهُ يُؤْتِى مُلْكَهُۥ مَن يَشَآءُ ۚ وَٱللَّهُ وَٰسِعٌ عَلِيمٌۭ ٢٤٧
وَقَالَ
لَهُمۡ
نَبِيُّهُمۡ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
قَدۡ
بَعَثَ
لَكُمۡ
طَالُوتَ
مَلِكٗاۚ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَنَّىٰ
يَكُونُ
لَهُ
ٱلۡمُلۡكُ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَنَحۡنُ
أَحَقُّ
بِٱلۡمُلۡكِ
مِنۡهُ
وَلَمۡ
يُؤۡتَ
سَعَةٗ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡمَالِۚ
قَالَ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
ٱصۡطَفَىٰهُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَزَادَهُۥ
بَسۡطَةٗ
فِي
ٱلۡعِلۡمِ
وَٱلۡجِسۡمِۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
يُؤۡتِي
مُلۡكَهُۥ
مَن
يَشَآءُۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
وَٰسِعٌ
عَلِيمٞ
٢٤٧
Su Profeta les dijo: “Dios les ha enviado a Saúl para que sea su rey”. Exclamaron: “¿Por qué será él nuestro rey, si nosotros tenemos más derecho que él y ni siquiera es rico?” Dijo: “Dios lo ha elegido para ustedes y lo ha dotado de gran capacidad intelectual y física”. Dios concede el reino a quien Él quiere, porque Dios es Vasto, todo lo sabe.
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