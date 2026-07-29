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Al-Báqara
231
2:231
واذا طلقتم النساء فبلغن اجلهن فامسكوهن بمعروف او سرحوهن بمعروف ولا تمسكوهن ضرارا لتعتدوا ومن يفعل ذالك فقد ظلم نفسه ولا تتخذوا ايات الله هزوا واذكروا نعمت الله عليكم وما انزل عليكم من الكتاب والحكمة يعظكم به واتقوا الله واعلموا ان الله بكل شيء عليم ٢٣١
وَإِذَا طَلَّقْتُمُ ٱلنِّسَآءَ فَبَلَغْنَ أَجَلَهُنَّ فَأَمْسِكُوهُنَّ بِمَعْرُوفٍ أَوْ سَرِّحُوهُنَّ بِمَعْرُوفٍۢ ۚ وَلَا تُمْسِكُوهُنَّ ضِرَارًۭا لِّتَعْتَدُوا۟ ۚ وَمَن يَفْعَلْ ذَٰلِكَ فَقَدْ ظَلَمَ نَفْسَهُۥ ۚ وَلَا تَتَّخِذُوٓا۟ ءَايَـٰتِ ٱللَّهِ هُزُوًۭا ۚ وَٱذْكُرُوا۟ نِعْمَتَ ٱللَّهِ عَلَيْكُمْ وَمَآ أَنزَلَ عَلَيْكُم مِّنَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ وَٱلْحِكْمَةِ يَعِظُكُم بِهِۦ ۚ وَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ وَٱعْلَمُوٓا۟ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ بِكُلِّ شَىْءٍ عَلِيمٌۭ ٢٣١
وَإِذَا
طَلَّقۡتُمُ
ٱلنِّسَآءَ
فَبَلَغۡنَ
أَجَلَهُنَّ
فَأَمۡسِكُوهُنَّ
بِمَعۡرُوفٍ
أَوۡ
سَرِّحُوهُنَّ
بِمَعۡرُوفٖۚ
وَلَا
تُمۡسِكُوهُنَّ
ضِرَارٗا
لِّتَعۡتَدُواْۚ
وَمَن
يَفۡعَلۡ
ذَٰلِكَ
فَقَدۡ
ظَلَمَ
نَفۡسَهُۥۚ
وَلَا
تَتَّخِذُوٓاْ
ءَايَٰتِ
ٱللَّهِ
هُزُوٗاۚ
وَٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَتَ
ٱللَّهِ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَمَآ
أَنزَلَ
عَلَيۡكُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
وَٱلۡحِكۡمَةِ
يَعِظُكُم
بِهِۦۚ
وَٱتَّقُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
وَٱعۡلَمُوٓاْ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
بِكُلِّ
شَيۡءٍ
عَلِيمٞ
٢٣١
Pero si expresan la voluntad de divorcio a sus mujeres y están cerca de cumplir el plazo de espera, reconcíliense en buenos términos o sepárense con decoro. No las retengan para molestarlas y obligarlas [a que cedan parte de su derecho], pues quien obre de esa manera se condena a sí mismo. No tomen las leyes de Dios a la ligera, y recuerden la gracia que Dios les concedió [el Islam], y el Libro y la sabiduría que reveló [el Corán] para exhortarlos. Tengan temor de Dios y sepan que Dios todo lo conoce.
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Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Amina Khalil
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hace 16 semanas
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Aleya 2:231
Allah gives so much dignity to divorced women in the Quran.
It’s so sad to think about how women in many cultures are treated with suspicion just because they are divorced.
Regardless of the reason, divorce becomes like a stain on their persona.
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Iman 2 Madinah
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hace 2 años
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Aleya 2:231
Look at this ayah and Allah's guidance in the context of marriage and divorce.
This ayah instructs the husband 'Do not hold on to them with intent to harm them and commit aggression:'
And then what if someone does this? Well Allah is saying: 'Whoever does that surely wrongs his own soul. ' Dhulm upon themselves!!
What's as scary or maybe even scarier, is Allah's warning which comes next:
Below are 4 different English translations of: وَلَا ت...
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