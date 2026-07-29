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Al-Báqara
225
2:225
لا يواخذكم الله باللغو في ايمانكم ولاكن يواخذكم بما كسبت قلوبكم والله غفور حليم ٢٢٥
لَّا يُؤَاخِذُكُمُ ٱللَّهُ بِٱللَّغْوِ فِىٓ أَيْمَـٰنِكُمْ وَلَـٰكِن يُؤَاخِذُكُم بِمَا كَسَبَتْ قُلُوبُكُمْ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ غَفُورٌ حَلِيمٌۭ ٢٢٥
لَّا
يُؤَاخِذُكُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
بِٱللَّغۡوِ
فِيٓ
أَيۡمَٰنِكُمۡ
وَلَٰكِن
يُؤَاخِذُكُم
بِمَا
كَسَبَتۡ
قُلُوبُكُمۡۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
غَفُورٌ
حَلِيمٞ
٢٢٥
Dios no tomará en cuenta los juramentos que hacen sin pensar[1], pero sí tomará en cuenta aquellos que hagan de corazón[2], Dios es Absolvedor, Indulgente.
1
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Hiba Faheed
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hace 29 semanas
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Referencias
Aleya 2:225
On the Importance of Sincerity
One of the most oft-neglected yet simple means to magnify the blessings and rewards of our actions is the purity of our intention when we perform any good deed. As one of the early sages said, 'How often does a small deed become large, simply because of sincerity! And how often does a large deed become insignificant because of insincerity.' We are told in a hadith that people who pray the same prayer can be rewarde...
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Anthony Den Braven
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hace 2 años
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Aleya 2:225
I believe this ayah conceived a grandiose aphorism indeed. The Lord perceives the righteous, and therefore He is cognizant of those who were induced by circumstances to submit and surrender their liberties to an adversary, whom they are aware of as a misleading force, preying on the faithful's disadvantages.
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J Yousef
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hace 8 años
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Referencias
Aleya 17:44, 35:41, 2:225, 2:235, 22:59
Publicado en
The 99 Names of Allah
Al-Haleem is the One who is not hasty in punishing. As humans, we appreciate forbearance. We appreciate being given chances to rectify ourselves before seeing the consequences of our actions. If there was a rule that you would be sent to detention for not doing your homework, wouldn’t you be grateful that your teacher let it slide? How about the second time she does so, or the third? What about when a police officer catches you speeding, but does...
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