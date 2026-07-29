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Al-Báqara
223
2:223
نساوكم حرث لكم فاتوا حرثكم انى شيتم وقدموا لانفسكم واتقوا الله واعلموا انكم ملاقوه وبشر المومنين ٢٢٣
نِسَآؤُكُمْ حَرْثٌۭ لَّكُمْ فَأْتُوا۟ حَرْثَكُمْ أَنَّىٰ شِئْتُمْ ۖ وَقَدِّمُوا۟ لِأَنفُسِكُمْ ۚ وَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ وَٱعْلَمُوٓا۟ أَنَّكُم مُّلَـٰقُوهُ ۗ وَبَشِّرِ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ٢٢٣
نِسَآؤُكُمۡ
حَرۡثٞ
لَّكُمۡ
فَأۡتُواْ
حَرۡثَكُمۡ
أَنَّىٰ
شِئۡتُمۡۖ
وَقَدِّمُواْ
لِأَنفُسِكُمۡۚ
وَٱتَّقُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
وَٱعۡلَمُوٓاْ
أَنَّكُم
مُّلَٰقُوهُۗ
وَبَشِّرِ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
٢٢٣
Sus mujeres son para ustedes como un campo de labranza, por tanto, siembren en su campo cuando [y como] quieran1[1]. Hagan obras de bien para que se beneficien, y tengan temor de Dios ya que se encontrarán con Él; y albricia a los creyentes [que obtendrán una hermosa recompensa].
1
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Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Ayah Malouhi
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hace 2 años
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Aleya 2:223
I’ve noticed that with many ayat that give men a right over women, they almost always end with اتقوا الله. Obviously that applies to men and women, but in the context of these types of ayat, to me it’s like a reminder to men not to take advantage of their rights and become oppressive.
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