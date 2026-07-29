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Al-Báqara
221
2:221
ولا تنكحوا المشركات حتى يومن ولامة مومنة خير من مشركة ولو اعجبتكم ولا تنكحوا المشركين حتى يومنوا ولعبد مومن خير من مشرك ولو اعجبكم اولايك يدعون الى النار والله يدعو الى الجنة والمغفرة باذنه ويبين اياته للناس لعلهم يتذكرون ٢٢١
وَلَا تَنكِحُوا۟ ٱلْمُشْرِكَـٰتِ حَتَّىٰ يُؤْمِنَّ ۚ وَلَأَمَةٌۭ مُّؤْمِنَةٌ خَيْرٌۭ مِّن مُّشْرِكَةٍۢ وَلَوْ أَعْجَبَتْكُمْ ۗ وَلَا تُنكِحُوا۟ ٱلْمُشْرِكِينَ حَتَّىٰ يُؤْمِنُوا۟ ۚ وَلَعَبْدٌۭ مُّؤْمِنٌ خَيْرٌۭ مِّن مُّشْرِكٍۢ وَلَوْ أَعْجَبَكُمْ ۗ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ يَدْعُونَ إِلَى ٱلنَّارِ ۖ وَٱللَّهُ يَدْعُوٓا۟ إِلَى ٱلْجَنَّةِ وَٱلْمَغْفِرَةِ بِإِذْنِهِۦ ۖ وَيُبَيِّنُ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦ لِلنَّاسِ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَتَذَكَّرُونَ ٢٢١
وَلَا
تَنكِحُواْ
ٱلۡمُشۡرِكَٰتِ
حَتَّىٰ
يُؤۡمِنَّۚ
وَلَأَمَةٞ
مُّؤۡمِنَةٌ
خَيۡرٞ
مِّن
مُّشۡرِكَةٖ
وَلَوۡ
أَعۡجَبَتۡكُمۡۗ
وَلَا
تُنكِحُواْ
ٱلۡمُشۡرِكِينَ
حَتَّىٰ
يُؤۡمِنُواْۚ
وَلَعَبۡدٞ
مُّؤۡمِنٌ
خَيۡرٞ
مِّن
مُّشۡرِكٖ
وَلَوۡ
أَعۡجَبَكُمۡۗ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
يَدۡعُونَ
إِلَى
ٱلنَّارِۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
يَدۡعُوٓاْ
إِلَى
ٱلۡجَنَّةِ
وَٱلۡمَغۡفِرَةِ
بِإِذۡنِهِۦۖ
وَيُبَيِّنُ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
لِلنَّاسِ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَتَذَكَّرُونَ
٢٢١
No se casen con [mujeres] idólatras a menos que ellas crean [en el monoteísmo], ya que una sierva [de Dios][1] creyente es mejor que una idólatra, aunque esta les atraiga más; y no casen a los idólatras con las mujeres a su cargo hasta que ellos crean [en el monoteísmo], un siervo [de Dios] creyente es mejor que un idólatra, aunque este les parezca mejor partido. Ellos [los idólatras] invitan al Infierno [a través de la idolatría], mientras que Dios les promete el Paraíso, con Su consentimiento y el perdón, pero aclara Sus preceptos a la gente para que recapacite.
1
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hafeez saba
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Aleya 2:221, 18:82
Why Parents Should Be Righteous
In Surah Kahf, Allah tells us about the journey of Musa (عليه السلام) and Khidr (عليه السلام). One of the incidents was when Khidr repaired a wall in a town without asking for any payment. Musa (عليه السلام) was surprised, but later Khidr explained:
'And as for the wall, it belonged to two orphan boys in the city, and beneath it was a treasure for them, and their father had been righteous. So your Lord intended ...
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tareq abed
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Aleya 2:221
Allah SWT prohibts use from marrying polytheists due to the fact they call to the hellfire in their speach and actions, and way of life. If we are prevented from marrying them from that reason, and marriage contains many benefits for ones deen and dunya, then mixing with them unnecessarilly is even more dangerous for ones deen unless ones intent is to guide them and he is qualified to do so.
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