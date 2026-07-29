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Al-Báqara
22
2:22
الذي جعل لكم الارض فراشا والسماء بناء وانزل من السماء ماء فاخرج به من الثمرات رزقا لكم فلا تجعلوا لله اندادا وانتم تعلمون ٢٢
ٱلَّذِى جَعَلَ لَكُمُ ٱلْأَرْضَ فِرَٰشًۭا وَٱلسَّمَآءَ بِنَآءًۭ وَأَنزَلَ مِنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ مَآءًۭ فَأَخْرَجَ بِهِۦ مِنَ ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ رِزْقًۭا لَّكُمْ ۖ فَلَا تَجْعَلُوا۟ لِلَّهِ أَندَادًۭا وَأَنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ ٢٢
ٱلَّذِي
جَعَلَ
لَكُمُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
فِرَٰشٗا
وَٱلسَّمَآءَ
بِنَآءٗ
وَأَنزَلَ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
مَآءٗ
فَأَخۡرَجَ
بِهِۦ
مِنَ
ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ
رِزۡقٗا
لَّكُمۡۖ
فَلَا
تَجۡعَلُواْ
لِلَّهِ
أَندَادٗا
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٢٢
Él hizo para ustedes de la Tierra un lugar habitable y del cielo un techo, e hizo descender la lluvia del cielo con la que hace brotar frutos para su sustento. En consecuencia, no dediquen actos de adoración a otros además de Dios, ahora que saben [que Él es el único Creador].
Tafsires
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Reflexiones.
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Hadith
Aa
Reflexionar
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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hace 2 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:22
﷽
The earth stretches out beneath me, a stable, constant place to live, to work, to grow,
and above it, the sky stands vast and protective, wrapping around all of creation.
Every drop of rain that falls is a mercy, a gift sent from above,
feeding the land, filling rivers, and nourishing the plants that provide food for us.
It's so easy to take for granted, yet when I pause to reflect,
I feel how all of this is part of Allah’s care—
how we...
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18
3
Sol Fiamante
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hace 2 años
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Referencias
Aleya 2:22
voi coloro che non ci credete avete la scelta di fare quello che volete ma alla fine le vostre scelte vi porteranno nel mondo delle tenebre avete ancora tempo per le scelte giuste e andrete nel mondo della luce.
1
1
Sherene Mansor
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hace 3 años
·
Referencias
Sura 1 y Aleya 3:2-6, 2:22, 2:255, 4:171-172
I used to skip the parts of the Quran that described Allaah SWT.
I would focus on those parts that i thought were important; the rules and basically what was expected of me.
Till I discovered a beautiful world;
The world of knowing Allah SWT.
'The Jewels of the Quran' by Muhammad Abul Quasem, took my study of the Quran to a definitive turn. In this book, the author simplified the writings of Imam Al Ghazali rahimahullah. This was my first int...
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8
8
ekaterina myachina
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hace 14 semanas
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:21-24
What follows from being created?
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:21-24) through the Hadith
يَا أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ اعْبُدُوا رَبَّكُمُ… ﴿٢١﴾
“O mankind, worship your Lord…” (2:21)
After describing the different ways people respond to guidance,
the Qur’an shifts in a noticeable way.
It no longer speaks about people—it begins to address them directly:
“O mankind”.
This call is not limited to a specific group,
nor confined to a particular moment.
It is o...
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