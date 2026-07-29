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Al-Báqara
217
2:217
يسالونك عن الشهر الحرام قتال فيه قل قتال فيه كبير وصد عن سبيل الله وكفر به والمسجد الحرام واخراج اهله منه اكبر عند الله والفتنة اكبر من القتل ولا يزالون يقاتلونكم حتى يردوكم عن دينكم ان استطاعوا ومن يرتدد منكم عن دينه فيمت وهو كافر فاولايك حبطت اعمالهم في الدنيا والاخرة واولايك اصحاب النار هم فيها خالدون ٢١٧
يَسْـَٔلُونَكَ عَنِ ٱلشَّهْرِ ٱلْحَرَامِ قِتَالٍۢ فِيهِ ۖ قُلْ قِتَالٌۭ فِيهِ كَبِيرٌۭ ۖ وَصَدٌّ عَن سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ وَكُفْرٌۢ بِهِۦ وَٱلْمَسْجِدِ ٱلْحَرَامِ وَإِخْرَاجُ أَهْلِهِۦ مِنْهُ أَكْبَرُ عِندَ ٱللَّهِ ۚ وَٱلْفِتْنَةُ أَكْبَرُ مِنَ ٱلْقَتْلِ ۗ وَلَا يَزَالُونَ يُقَـٰتِلُونَكُمْ حَتَّىٰ يَرُدُّوكُمْ عَن دِينِكُمْ إِنِ ٱسْتَطَـٰعُوا۟ ۚ وَمَن يَرْتَدِدْ مِنكُمْ عَن دِينِهِۦ فَيَمُتْ وَهُوَ كَافِرٌۭ فَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ حَبِطَتْ أَعْمَـٰلُهُمْ فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا وَٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ ۖ وَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ أَصْحَـٰبُ ٱلنَّارِ ۖ هُمْ فِيهَا خَـٰلِدُونَ ٢١٧
يَسۡـَٔلُونَكَ
عَنِ
ٱلشَّهۡرِ
ٱلۡحَرَامِ
قِتَالٖ
فِيهِۖ
قُلۡ
قِتَالٞ
فِيهِ
كَبِيرٞۚ
وَصَدٌّ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
وَكُفۡرُۢ
بِهِۦ
وَٱلۡمَسۡجِدِ
ٱلۡحَرَامِ
وَإِخۡرَاجُ
أَهۡلِهِۦ
مِنۡهُ
أَكۡبَرُ
عِندَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
وَٱلۡفِتۡنَةُ
أَكۡبَرُ
مِنَ
ٱلۡقَتۡلِۗ
وَلَا
يَزَالُونَ
يُقَٰتِلُونَكُمۡ
حَتَّىٰ
يَرُدُّوكُمۡ
عَن
دِينِكُمۡ
إِنِ
ٱسۡتَطَٰعُواْۚ
وَمَن
يَرۡتَدِدۡ
مِنكُمۡ
عَن
دِينِهِۦ
فَيَمُتۡ
وَهُوَ
كَافِرٞ
فَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
حَبِطَتۡ
أَعۡمَٰلُهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
وَٱلۡأٓخِرَةِۖ
وَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
أَصۡحَٰبُ
ٱلنَّارِۖ
هُمۡ
فِيهَا
خَٰلِدُونَ
٢١٧
Te preguntan si es lícito combatir en los meses sagrados[1]. Diles: “Combatir en los meses sagrados es un sacrilegio, pero ante Dios es más grave aún apartar a la gente del sendero de Dios, negar Su verdad y expulsar a la gente de la Mezquita Sagrada”. [Sepan] que la opresión[2] es peor que matar [en un mes sagrado]. Y [sepan que los incrédulos] no dejarán de combatirlos, si pueden, hasta apartarlos de su religión. Y quien reniegue de su religión y muera en la incredulidad, sus obras habrán sido en vano, en esta vida y en el más allá. Ellos son los moradores del Fuego, donde permanecerán eternamente.
1
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Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Zainab Noor
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hace 2 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:217
'Persecution is even greater crime than killing (2:217)'
According to Dr M.H. Khayat, a contemporary scholar, 'These verses give a clear principle that persecution, which means a of is a far worse and greater offence than killing, which is a 'denial of the right to life'.
This principle leads to a logical conclusion that freedom is more important than life.
This is by no means strange, bearing in mind that the very humanity of man is the of ...
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Adil Saiyed
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hace 3 años
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Referencias
Aleya 5:32, 2:191, 2:217
وَٱلْفِتْنَةُ أَكْبَرُ مِنَ ٱلْقَتْلِ - Surah Baqarah - Says that Fitnah (i.e. to put to test, opression, torment, torture, trial, persecution etc.) is greater than Killing.
And Surah Maidah says, that, - Whoever takes a life is like if they killed all of humanity.
Now on this simple match we can easily draw conclusion that spreading fitna is heavy thing and we should be watchful on our daily interactions even with spouse, children and others ...
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