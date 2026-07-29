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Al-Báqara
207
2:207
ومن الناس من يشري نفسه ابتغاء مرضات الله والله رءوف بالعباد ٢٠٧
وَمِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ مَن يَشْرِى نَفْسَهُ ٱبْتِغَآءَ مَرْضَاتِ ٱللَّهِ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ رَءُوفٌۢ بِٱلْعِبَادِ ٢٠٧
وَمِنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
مَن
يَشۡرِي
نَفۡسَهُ
ٱبۡتِغَآءَ
مَرۡضَاتِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
رَءُوفُۢ
بِٱلۡعِبَادِ
٢٠٧
Aunque entre la gente hay quienes dan su vida anhelando complacer a Dios, y Dios es compasivo con Sus siervos.
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Reflexionar
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
A Siddiqui
Seguir
hace 5 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:207, 43:62
'Whose pleasure am I earning?'
As you go about your day, take time to stop and reflect on what you are doing and ask yourself:
'Is what I am doing right now most likely:
A) Earning God's pleasure?
-or-
B) Pleasing to satan?'
Let's reflect on these 2 ayat and do our best to answer 'A' instead of 'B' as much as we can.
Try it out and share your experience!
39
15
Sherene Mansor
Seguir
hace 4 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 18:110, 2:200-201, 22:78, 2:204-207
#QuranWeeklyDose
This week's session rounded up the discussion on Hajj.
The Hajj experience divides people into 4 categories.
1. the ones who ask Allah SWT for only dunya (2:200)
2. the ones who ask for both dunya and akhirah (2:201)
3. the ones whose speech impresses you and calls upon Allah SWT but in their hearts they oppose Islam; the hypocrites (2:204-206)
4. the ones who sacrifice everything for Allah SWT (2:207)
Knowing this reality, wh...
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