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Al-Báqara
203
2:203
۞ واذكروا الله في ايام معدودات فمن تعجل في يومين فلا اثم عليه ومن تاخر فلا اثم عليه لمن اتقى واتقوا الله واعلموا انكم اليه تحشرون ٢٠٣
۞ وَٱذْكُرُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ فِىٓ أَيَّامٍۢ مَّعْدُودَٰتٍۢ ۚ فَمَن تَعَجَّلَ فِى يَوْمَيْنِ فَلَآ إِثْمَ عَلَيْهِ وَمَن تَأَخَّرَ فَلَآ إِثْمَ عَلَيْهِ ۚ لِمَنِ ٱتَّقَىٰ ۗ وَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ وَٱعْلَمُوٓا۟ أَنَّكُمْ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ ٢٠٣
۞ وَٱذۡكُرُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
فِيٓ
أَيَّامٖ
مَّعۡدُودَٰتٖۚ
فَمَن
تَعَجَّلَ
فِي
يَوۡمَيۡنِ
فَلَآ
إِثۡمَ
عَلَيۡهِ
وَمَن
تَأَخَّرَ
فَلَآ
إِثۡمَ
عَلَيۡهِۖ
لِمَنِ
ٱتَّقَىٰۗ
وَٱتَّقُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
وَٱعۡلَمُوٓاْ
أَنَّكُمۡ
إِلَيۡهِ
تُحۡشَرُونَ
٢٠٣
Recuerden a Dios los días determinados[1]. Quien lo haga solo dos días no habrá incurrido en falta alguna, como tampoco quien permanezca más [hasta el tercero], siempre que tengan temor de Dios. Cumplan con lo que Dios les ha ordenado y sepan que serán congregados ante Él.
1
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Reflexionar
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Azimah Daud
Seguir
el año pasado
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:203
Hajj Ends… But the Remembrance Begins
'And remember Allah during the appointed days…'
(Al-Baqarah 2:203)
And then what happens?
From verse 204 onwards — until the end of Juz 2 (verse 252) —Allah’s name and essence are everywhere. The word الله appears in almost all ayat. Go thru and discover them one by one.
Why This Pattern Matters?
Hajj Is a Journey of Returning to Allah
After we:
• Say Labbayk,
• Stand in Arafah,
• Sleep under the st...
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Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Seguir
hace 2 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:203, 22:27-28
﷽
I pray to Allah that every household in the Muslim ummah echoes with the profound sounds of duas and takbeerat on the Day of Hajj.
اللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ اللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ اللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ، لَا إِلَهَ إِلَّا اللَّهُ، وَاللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ اللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ، وَلِلَّهِ الْحَمْدُ
Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, La ilaha illallah,
Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, wa lillahil-hamd.
It is recommended to recite them frequently, especially after prayers,...
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