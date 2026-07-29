Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Báqara
202
2:202
اولايك لهم نصيب مما كسبوا والله سريع الحساب ٢٠٢
أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ لَهُمْ نَصِيبٌۭ مِّمَّا كَسَبُوا۟ ۚ وَٱللَّهُ سَرِيعُ ٱلْحِسَابِ ٢٠٢
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
لَهُمۡ
نَصِيبٞ
مِّمَّا
كَسَبُواْۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
سَرِيعُ
ٱلۡحِسَابِ
٢٠٢
Éstos obtendrán su recompensa por lo que hicieron, y Dios es rápido en ajustar cuentas.
Tafsires
Capas
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Reflexionar
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Minela H
Seguir
el año pasado
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:201-202
Our Lord! Give us in this world that which is good and in the Hereafter that which is good, and save us from the torment of the Fire!' (2 :201)
We tend to often, when we think of (this world) look for 'who has more' of something but when it comes to deen we often look for those or think of those 'who know less' than us or have less than us in ilm or tawakul or taqwa and so on. When making duas we forget that this world can end any second, someti...
Ver más
8
5
Explora la comunidad de reflexión
Aleya anterior
Aleya siguiente