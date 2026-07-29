Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Báqara
191
2:191
واقتلوهم حيث ثقفتموهم واخرجوهم من حيث اخرجوكم والفتنة اشد من القتل ولا تقاتلوهم عند المسجد الحرام حتى يقاتلوكم فيه فان قاتلوكم فاقتلوهم كذالك جزاء الكافرين ١٩١
وَٱقْتُلُوهُمْ حَيْثُ ثَقِفْتُمُوهُمْ وَأَخْرِجُوهُم مِّنْ حَيْثُ أَخْرَجُوكُمْ ۚ وَٱلْفِتْنَةُ أَشَدُّ مِنَ ٱلْقَتْلِ ۚ وَلَا تُقَـٰتِلُوهُمْ عِندَ ٱلْمَسْجِدِ ٱلْحَرَامِ حَتَّىٰ يُقَـٰتِلُوكُمْ فِيهِ ۖ فَإِن قَـٰتَلُوكُمْ فَٱقْتُلُوهُمْ ۗ كَذَٰلِكَ جَزَآءُ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ١٩١
وَٱقۡتُلُوهُمۡ
حَيۡثُ
ثَقِفۡتُمُوهُمۡ
وَأَخۡرِجُوهُم
مِّنۡ
حَيۡثُ
أَخۡرَجُوكُمۡۚ
وَٱلۡفِتۡنَةُ
أَشَدُّ
مِنَ
ٱلۡقَتۡلِۚ
وَلَا
تُقَٰتِلُوهُمۡ
عِندَ
ٱلۡمَسۡجِدِ
ٱلۡحَرَامِ
حَتَّىٰ
يُقَٰتِلُوكُمۡ
فِيهِۖ
فَإِن
قَٰتَلُوكُمۡ
فَٱقۡتُلُوهُمۡۗ
كَذَٰلِكَ
جَزَآءُ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
١٩١
Den muerte [a aquellos que los ataquen] donde quiera que los encuentren, y expúlsenlos de donde los han expulsado a ustedes, porque la opresión [y la restricción de la libertad a la que son sometidos por los agresores] es más grave que combatirlos. No combatan contra ellos en la Mezquita Sagrada, a menos que ellos los ataquen allí; pero si lo hacen combátanlos, ésta es la retribución que recibirán los que rechacen la verdad.
Tafsires
Capas
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
Respuestas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Reflexionar
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Razia Zahra
Seguir
hace 2 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:191
In the Name of Allah the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
If any ideology finds killing a victory then it is flawed. If the ideology believes killing in self-defence and to stop persecution then it is just and intends to preserve its existence.
The Quraysh were not killed because of their ideology but because they were killing the Muslims.
When a wrong is a wrong we must condemn the wrong. May Allah make us people who stand for truth a...
Ver más
19
3
Adil Saiyed
Seguir
hace 3 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 5:32, 2:191, 2:217
وَٱلْفِتْنَةُ أَكْبَرُ مِنَ ٱلْقَتْلِ - Surah Baqarah - Says that Fitnah (i.e. to put to test, opression, torment, torture, trial, persecution etc.) is greater than Killing.
And Surah Maidah says, that, - Whoever takes a life is like if they killed all of humanity.
Now on this simple match we can easily draw conclusion that spreading fitna is heavy thing and we should be watchful on our daily interactions even with spouse, children and others ...
Ver más
7
2
Explora la comunidad de reflexión
Aleya anterior
Aleya siguiente