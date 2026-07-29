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Al-Báqara
169
2:169
انما يامركم بالسوء والفحشاء وان تقولوا على الله ما لا تعلمون ١٦٩
إِنَّمَا يَأْمُرُكُم بِٱلسُّوٓءِ وَٱلْفَحْشَآءِ وَأَن تَقُولُوا۟ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ مَا لَا تَعْلَمُونَ ١٦٩
إِنَّمَا
يَأۡمُرُكُم
بِٱلسُّوٓءِ
وَٱلۡفَحۡشَآءِ
وَأَن
تَقُولُواْ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
١٦٩
Él los induce a cometer pecados y actos deshonestos, y a que digan de Dios lo que no saben [con certeza si es cierto].
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Aleya 2:169
Quick reflection:
#words
In this ayah Allah ﷻ informs us that Shaytan commands us towards three things:
1. Evil
2. Indecency
3. To say about Allah ﷻ what we do not know
The third point made me stop. Because it is so inclusive.
Yes, it includes shirk and all its forms. But it also includes other than that, doesn't it?
Do I ever say about Allah ﷻ something that I don't know? Maybe not to the world — do I say it to myself?
Do I ever tell ...
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