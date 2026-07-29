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Al-Báqara
148
2:148
ولكل وجهة هو موليها فاستبقوا الخيرات اين ما تكونوا يات بكم الله جميعا ان الله على كل شيء قدير ١٤٨
وَلِكُلٍّۢ وِجْهَةٌ هُوَ مُوَلِّيهَا ۖ فَٱسْتَبِقُوا۟ ٱلْخَيْرَٰتِ ۚ أَيْنَ مَا تَكُونُوا۟ يَأْتِ بِكُمُ ٱللَّهُ جَمِيعًا ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ قَدِيرٌۭ ١٤٨
وَلِكُلّٖ
وِجۡهَةٌ
هُوَ
مُوَلِّيهَاۖ
فَٱسۡتَبِقُواْ
ٱلۡخَيۡرَٰتِۚ
أَيۡنَ
مَا
تَكُونُواْ
يَأۡتِ
بِكُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
جَمِيعًاۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
قَدِيرٞ
١٤٨
Todas [las religiones] tienen una dirección a la cual dirigirse [en sus oraciones]. ¡Apresúrense a realizar obras de bien! Dondequiera que estén, Dios los reunirá a todos [el Día del Juicio Final]. Dios es sobre toda cosa Poderoso.
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Reflexionar
Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Fariha Guncha
Seguir
hace 7 semanas
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Referencias
Aleya 2:148, 83:26
Linguistically, the English word "competition" often implies a zero-sum game, a rivalry where one person’s win is another’s loss, which can easily breed comparison or spiritual fatigue.
But the Quranic concepts of "Istibaaq" (as in "fastabiqoo," i.e., "race to good deeds" [2:148]) and "Tanaafus" (as in "falyatanafas" [83:26]) point to a far more beautiful paradigm.
In Arabic, "Tanaafus" comes from "Nafees," meaning something of ultimate, prec...
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23
3
Baraka Flow
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hace 7 semanas
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Aleya 2:148
I love that Allah tells us to compete in doing good because it is motivating and encouraging. Some people feel intimidated when they see others doing better than them in any aspect of life, which can lead to jealousy, evil eye, and other negative feelings.
But our mindset should not be one of scarcity—it should be one of inspiration! ✨
When you see others excelling in Quran recitation, fasting, charity, good character, or dawah, we should say,...
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18
2
Sherene Mansor
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hace 22 semanas
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Referencias
Aleya 2:148
#RamadhanReflections
Just keep doing good.
There will be times when you feel you have not done enough.
There will be times when you feel you have wronged someone.
Especially in Ramadhan...
Just keep doing good
Rush to goodness
You will find Allah's SWT Acceptance
Bi idzniLLAAH
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Naveela Meral
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hace 31 semanas
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Referencias
Aleya 2:148
We live in a world full of competition. Everyone is trying to get ahead of someone else. But in this ayah, Allah softly shifts our focus and reminds us of what truly matters. He tells us to compete, not in worldly things but in good deeds. This is the real competition that is rooted in sincerity, kindness and forgiveness and deeds that purify the heart rather than burden it.
So in a world obsessed with winning against others, this ayah teaches us...
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12
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J Yousef
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el año pasado
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Referencias
Aleya 2:148
'Each community has its own direction to which it turns: race to do good deeds and wherever you are, God will bring you together. God has power to do everything.' (Surat al-Baqarah, 2:148)
We tend to complicate things. But truly what matters is good hearts and good deeds. Prior to this verse, Allah clarified to the Muslims the virtue of their Qiblah and that they are on the truth, and here, as Ibn Ashur states, Allah urges the Muslims to stop de...
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20
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Maryam Nazar
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hace 4 años
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Referencias
Aleya 3:133, 57:21, 55:22, 57:23, 2:148
No matter how calm the ocean water looks at the surface, a lot can always be going on inside it. There are several beautiful & colorful marine lives as well as dangerous animals inside the ocean.We should be like pearl divers,who dives deep into the ocean to collect pearls.
The pearl divers endured extraordinary hardships in order to access their product.
Being a pearl diver also carried tremendous personal risk. Physically, the job was demandi...
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ماريا مرزوقي
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hace 5 años
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Referencias
Aleya 2:148
QURANIC MAXIMS DAY 11:
'Each has a direction to which they turn. So compete with one another in doing good' (2:148)
Subhanallah this exercise of reflecting on short phrases is truly a good practice to perform tadabbur and to seek the 'broader wisdom' as Sh Sohaib mentioned. I find it stretching my thinking more than words can say.
'Each has a direction to turn to' (apart from the Qiblah in the context of solah). This made me think about 'life p...
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1
1
Sherene Mansor
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hace 5 años
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Referencias
Aleya 2:148
QURANIC MAXIMS DAY 11:
'Each has a direction to which they turn. So compete with one another in doing good' (2:148)
I have been given certain talents, resources and a tendency towards something. However I make use of it, I will affect the people around me. Whether we realise it or not, we are all influencers: shaping others as we go about our daily lives. If I do good, maybe my close circle will emulate and this will cause ripple effect of goodn...
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A Siddiqui
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hace 5 años
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Aleya 2:148
QURANIC MAXIMS DAY 11: 'Each has a direction to which they turn. So compete with one another in doing good' (2:148)
This Quranic maxim reminded me that we often reveal what is in our hearts through our physical behavior/deeds. When the heart turns in a certain direction, the body also follows. It's interesting that the next part of the ayah didn't say compete with one another in 'thinking' good or 'being' good, but in 'doing' good (some transla...
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Salah Sheikh
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hace 5 años
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Referencias
Aleya 2:148
#QuranicMaxims
Day 11:
'Each has a direction to which they turn. So compete with one another in doing good' (2:148)
We all have our own directions. Our own fates. Our own blessings from Allah. Our own tests which we must overcome. We gain the good of what we have done and we will bear the consequences of the evil which we have done. And we will all be gathered together on the Day of Judgement to answer for our deeds.
I'm reminded of the Hadith...
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