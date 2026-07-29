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Al-Báqara
139
2:139
قل اتحاجوننا في الله وهو ربنا وربكم ولنا اعمالنا ولكم اعمالكم ونحن له مخلصون ١٣٩
قُلْ أَتُحَآجُّونَنَا فِى ٱللَّهِ وَهُوَ رَبُّنَا وَرَبُّكُمْ وَلَنَآ أَعْمَـٰلُنَا وَلَكُمْ أَعْمَـٰلُكُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُخْلِصُونَ ١٣٩
قُلۡ
أَتُحَآجُّونَنَا
فِي
ٱللَّهِ
وَهُوَ
رَبُّنَا
وَرَبُّكُمۡ
وَلَنَآ
أَعۡمَٰلُنَا
وَلَكُمۡ
أَعۡمَٰلُكُمۡ
وَنَحۡنُ
لَهُۥ
مُخۡلِصُونَ
١٣٩
Di: “¿Por qué discuten con nosotros acerca de Dios, siendo que Él es el Señor de ambos? Nosotros responderemos por nuestras acciones y ustedes por las suyas. Nosotros Le somos sinceros [adorándolo solo a Él]”.
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Reshad Noorzay
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hace 5 años
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Referencias
Aleya 2:124-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
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