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Al-Báqara
133
2:133
ام كنتم شهداء اذ حضر يعقوب الموت اذ قال لبنيه ما تعبدون من بعدي قالوا نعبد الاهك والاه ابايك ابراهيم واسماعيل واسحاق الاها واحدا ونحن له مسلمون ١٣٣
أَمْ كُنتُمْ شُهَدَآءَ إِذْ حَضَرَ يَعْقُوبَ ٱلْمَوْتُ إِذْ قَالَ لِبَنِيهِ مَا تَعْبُدُونَ مِنۢ بَعْدِى قَالُوا۟ نَعْبُدُ إِلَـٰهَكَ وَإِلَـٰهَ ءَابَآئِكَ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ إِلَـٰهًۭا وَٰحِدًۭا وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٣
أَمۡ
كُنتُمۡ
شُهَدَآءَ
إِذۡ
حَضَرَ
يَعۡقُوبَ
ٱلۡمَوۡتُ
إِذۡ
قَالَ
لِبَنِيهِ
مَا
تَعۡبُدُونَ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِيۖ
قَالُواْ
نَعۡبُدُ
إِلَٰهَكَ
وَإِلَٰهَ
ءَابَآئِكَ
إِبۡرَٰهِـۧمَ
وَإِسۡمَٰعِيلَ
وَإِسۡحَٰقَ
إِلَٰهٗا
وَٰحِدٗا
وَنَحۡنُ
لَهُۥ
مُسۡلِمُونَ
١٣٣
¿Acaso saben qué le preguntó Jacob a sus hijos cuando le llegó la muerte?: “¿Qué adorarán después de mí [muerte]?” Dijeron: “Adoraremos lo que adoraban tú y tus ancestros, Abraham, Ismael e Isaac: la Única divinidad, y a Él entregamos nuestra voluntad”.
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Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
Salihu Abba
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hace 2 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 18:77, 18:82, 2:124, 2:133, 11:46
The Parenting Nightmare
While reflecting on Quran 18:77 and Verse 82, I had a profound realization: If not all, then most parents' greatest concern is the fate of their children, both in this world and in the hereafter. Any responsible parent is willing to sacrifice as much as possible for the betterment of their children. We work hard to put food on the table, and when opportunities arise, we instinctively think about how they might benefit our ...
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Sherene Mansor
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hace 4 años
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Referencias
Aleya 110:2-3, 2:133, 9:39
#QuranWeeklyDose
#JourneyOfFaith
#NationBuilder
In last week's session of Quran Weekly Dose, a new sister shared her journey to faith.
Stories of reverts have always fascinated me. At the same time I feel deeply uneasy whenever I hear a revert story.
What inspires someone to leave their comfort zone for something that is alien to them?
Would I do the same, given the same circumstances?
Then I go to the core of this nagging fear; Am I being rep...
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ekaterina myachina
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·
Referencias
Aleya 2:130-133
Then Remain
Reading Surah al-Baqarah (2:130-133) through Hadith
Something about the simplicity of Ibrahim’s (ʿalayhi al-salam) answer invites a pause.
Allah ﷻ says:
أَسْلِمْ
“Submit.”
And Ibrahim answers:
أَسْلَمْتُ لِرَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ
“I have submitted to the Lord of all worlds.”
There is no distance between the command and the answer.
Just a few words, yet they seem to hold an entire way of living.
And perhaps what is even more moving is ...
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Almas K.
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hace 11 semanas
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Referencias
Aleya 2:124-136, 22:77-78
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
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Reshad Noorzay
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hace 5 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:124-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
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