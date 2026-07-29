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Al-Báqara
130
2:130
ومن يرغب عن ملة ابراهيم الا من سفه نفسه ولقد اصطفيناه في الدنيا وانه في الاخرة لمن الصالحين ١٣٠
وَمَن يَرْغَبُ عَن مِّلَّةِ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ إِلَّا مَن سَفِهَ نَفْسَهُۥ ۚ وَلَقَدِ ٱصْطَفَيْنَـٰهُ فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا ۖ وَإِنَّهُۥ فِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ لَمِنَ ٱلصَّـٰلِحِينَ ١٣٠
وَمَن
يَرۡغَبُ
عَن
مِّلَّةِ
إِبۡرَٰهِـۧمَ
إِلَّا
مَن
سَفِهَ
نَفۡسَهُۥۚ
وَلَقَدِ
ٱصۡطَفَيۡنَٰهُ
فِي
ٱلدُّنۡيَاۖ
وَإِنَّهُۥ
فِي
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
لَمِنَ
ٱلصَّٰلِحِينَ
١٣٠
¿Y quién sino el de espíritu necio, puede rechazar la religión [monoteísta] de Abraham? Él fue un elegido en este mundo, y en el otro se contará entre los justos.
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Las reflexiones son perspectivas personales (revisadas por su calidad) y no deben tomarse como autorizadas.
ekaterina myachina
Seguir
ayer
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:130-133
Then Remain
Reading Surah al-Baqarah (2:130-133) through Hadith
Something about the simplicity of Ibrahim’s (ʿalayhi al-salam) answer invites a pause.
Allah ﷻ says:
أَسْلِمْ
“Submit.”
And Ibrahim answers:
أَسْلَمْتُ لِرَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ
“I have submitted to the Lord of all worlds.”
There is no distance between the command and the answer.
Just a few words, yet they seem to hold an entire way of living.
And perhaps what is even more moving is ...
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7
1
Amina Muhiza
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hace 5 semanas
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Referencias
Aleya 2:130-131
Sometimes I worry about my future, school, and things I cannot control. These verses remind me that peace comes from submitting my affairs to Allah and trusting that He knows what is best for me
These verses remind me that true success comes from submitting to Allah, even when I do not fully understand His plan. Prophet Ibrahim (AS) did not hesitate when Allah commanded him; he responded with complete faith and trust. This inspires me to strength...
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2
Azeem Iqbal
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hace 10 semanas
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Referencias
Aleya 2:130-131
Prophet Ibrahim (AS) was tested, thrown into fire, asked to leave his family in a barren valley, and commanded to sacrifice his son, and through every single trial his answer was the same: "I have submitted to the Lord of all the worlds." His entire life was the most perfect example of what it means to truly say "I am a Muslim." These ayat remind us that turning away from this path is not just a wrong choice; it is described as foolishness agains...
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5
2
Almas K.
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hace 11 semanas
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Referencias
Aleya 2:124-136, 22:77-78
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
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12
8
Faiza Khan
Seguir
el año pasado
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Referencias
Aleya 2:130-131, 2:124
~Ibrahim a.s sacrificed his heart for ALLAH s.w.t ~
Even though we believe in ALLAH… Even though we know there must be some good in what’s happening… Even though we know there is some wisdom behind the pain… Even though we know this is a test, as all believers are tested… Still the pain, the sorrow, the weight of not getting what we hoped for, or losing what we loved... it lingers.
And with that pain come the silent questions:
'Why me?'
'Why d...
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24
20
Reshad Noorzay
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hace 5 años
·
Referencias
Aleya 2:124-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
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