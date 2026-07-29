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Al-Báqara
123
2:123
واتقوا يوما لا تجزي نفس عن نفس شييا ولا يقبل منها عدل ولا تنفعها شفاعة ولا هم ينصرون ١٢٣
وَٱتَّقُوا۟ يَوْمًۭا لَّا تَجْزِى نَفْسٌ عَن نَّفْسٍۢ شَيْـًۭٔا وَلَا يُقْبَلُ مِنْهَا عَدْلٌۭ وَلَا تَنفَعُهَا شَفَـٰعَةٌۭ وَلَا هُمْ يُنصَرُونَ ١٢٣
وَٱتَّقُواْ
يَوۡمٗا
لَّا
تَجۡزِي
نَفۡسٌ
عَن
نَّفۡسٖ
شَيۡـٔٗا
وَلَا
يُقۡبَلُ
مِنۡهَا
عَدۡلٞ
وَلَا
تَنفَعُهَا
شَفَٰعَةٞ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يُنصَرُونَ
١٢٣
Teman el día que ningún alma pueda beneficiar otra alma[1], no se acepte compensación ni intercesión alguna, y no sean auxiliados.
1
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Referencias
Aleya 2:123
No Soul for Another
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:123) through the Hadith
Allah ﷻ says:
لَا تَجْزِي نَفْسٌ عَن نَّفْسٍ
"No soul will avail another."
The Qur'an speaks here of a nafs — a soul.
Not a person, not a human being.
A soul.
Not a label, not a family name, not a place in society,
but who we truly are before Allah.
Until only one truth remains:
One soul cannot answer for another.
The Prophet ﷺ gave this same reminder to those closest to him...
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